Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
01.02.2026 15:05:00
Worried About an AI Bubble? This Stock Gives You Exposure Without the Risk.
If you made a list of the most discussed topics over the past couple of years, artificial intelligence (AI) would surely be near the top. Since the popularity of AI tools like ChatGPT has brought more attention to the technology, many tech companies have seen their valuations skyrocket.It's been a fun ride so far for plenty of investors, but the elephant in the room is growing. A lot of investors are wondering the same thing: Is AI a bubble? Only time will tell, but I think the technology will sustain, while many of the pure-play AI companies will not.For those looking for AI exposure with minimal risk, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a great option.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
