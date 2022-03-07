|
Worried About Another Market Crash? Buy Amazon.
The stock market got off to a weak start this year -- and Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has added to concerns. The S&P 500 Index now is down more than 9% since Dec. 31. If you're worried about another market crash, you're surely not alone. Any turmoil in the economy or in the geopolitical environment often prompts us to think about how to protect our portfolios.A correction doesn't always signal greater losses on the horizon. But it's still a good idea to be prepared at any time for future market crashes. And that means buying strong stocks that can't be permanently hurt by an eventual crash. One of my favorites is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
