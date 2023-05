Worried About Another Market Crash? Here Are 5 Mistakes to Avoid

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not unreasonable to be worried about a stock market crash. Imagine being invested in the market in 1987 and seeing the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunge in value by nearly 22% in a single day. Or watching the Nasdaq Composite Index crater by more than 76% between 2001 and 2002. Such events dealt major blows to countless portfolios.There are good reasons not to worry about stock market crashes, though -- especially if you can avoid some common blunders. Here are five mistakes to avoid.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading