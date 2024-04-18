Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
Worried About Apple Stock Now That the Company's Lost the Smartphone Lead? Read This Before Making Any Big Moves

The headlines certainly seem alarming. Reports are coming out showing that iPhone sales fell 10% year over year in 2024's first quarter. The setback was so stark, in fact, that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) lost the top spot in the world's smartphone market share race that it held just a quarter earlier!As is too often the case, though, such headlines fail to include a great deal of important context. Here's the rest of what you need to know about this week's news before deciding whether you need to dump your stake in Apple stock.The data comes from technology market research outfit IDC. In its most recent look at worldwide smartphone shipments, it reported that Apple delivered 50.1 million iPhones during the three months ending in March. That's 10 million fewer than the number Samsung (OTC: SSNL.F) delivered in the same quarter. That's also a marked difference from the final quarter of last year when 80.5 million iPhones were shipped versus Samsung's count of 53 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

15.04.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
11.04.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.04.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
27.03.24 Apple Halten DZ BANK
27.03.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 8 874,50 -0,84% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 156,82 -0,04% Apple Inc.
NOW Inc When Issued 13,80 0,00% NOW Inc When Issued

