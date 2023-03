Worried About Bank Stocks? Here Are 2 Ultra Resilient Financial Companies to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are nervous about banking stocks, and rightfully so. With the rapid failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in recent weeks, businesses that seemed to be sound and running smoothly have wiped out shareholders. This has led to an investor exodus from the banking sector, with regional bank stocks, based on the Invesco KBW Regional Banking exchange-traded fund, down roughly 20% this year.KBWR Data source: YCharts