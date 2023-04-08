|
Worried About Elon's AI Pause? 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy That Wouldn't Be Impacted
"Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us? Should we risk loss of control of our civilization?" These questions were asked in a March open letter referring to artificial-intelligence (AI) technology -- an open letter signed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and thousands of more people. Many of the signatories believe that AI poses an existential threat to humanity and they want to do something about it."We call on all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4." GPT-4 is the conversational AI chatbot developed by OpenAI in partnership with Microsoft that's taken the world by storm.This article won't explore the potential impact of this letter on the world of AI. I'm more interested in what companies are promising buys regardless of AI's future. If AI technology were to be paused tomorrow, I wouldn't expect Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR), or CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) to skip a beat. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
