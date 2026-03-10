NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
10.03.2026 06:06:00
Worried About How a Recession Might Affect Your Retirement Savings? Here's What to Do Right Now.
If you're nearing retirement, a potential recession could wreak havoc on your plans.The bad news is that nobody can predict exactly when a recession might begin, how long it might last, or how severe it may be. Downturns are also a normal part of the market's cycle, so a pullback is bound to happen at some point.Fortunately, there are steps you can take to protect your retirement against potential market volatility.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
