19.06.2022 13:00:00
Worried About Inflation? 3 Reliable Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now
The May 2022 Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading was a rude awakening for investors who may have hoped inflation was cooling off. Not so, as the CPI increased by 8.6% over the six months that ended May 31 -- the largest increase since December 1981.With the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Russell 2000 indexes all in bear markets, investors are looking for quality companies that have what it takes to come out of the other side of a prolonged downturn. Even better are dividend-paying companies that supply investors with passive income no matter what the stock market is doing.Chevron (NYSE: CVX, Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) are three Dividend Aristocrats that could be worth buying now. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
