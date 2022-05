Worried About Inflation? Here's What Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Is Doing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation is on the minds of investors, policymakers, and everyday Americans. We can feel it at the pump, at the grocery store, the post office, and even the barbershop. Since inflation is higher than the rate of economic growth, the real gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.4% year over year. If we get another negative reading for the second quarter, the U.S. economy will officially be in a recession.Both Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger spoke about inflation at Berkshire Hathaway 's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholders meeting on Saturday. Here's what they said and how they're positioning Berkshire to ride out the storm.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading