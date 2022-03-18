|
18.03.2022 15:45:00
Worried About Inflation? Hormel Can Help Protect Your Wealth
There's no easy way to deal with inflation for food makers like Hormel (NYSE: HRL). They have to buckle down and raise prices. In the near term, that can crimp margins, leading investors to worry. But that's an opportunity if you pick the right company to buy. Hormel looks like it's the right company today.Hormel's stock is yielding a touch over 2% today. That may not sound particularly attractive on an absolute basis, but it is at the high end of the company's historical dividend yield range. That suggests that the food maker's shares are at least reasonably priced, if not a little cheap.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!