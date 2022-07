Worried About Inflation? Look at Real Estate

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For months on end, consumers have been grappling with rampant inflation. In fact, the most recent Consumer Price Index pointed to an 8.6% annual increase in the cost of consumer goods.Inflation is up to such an extreme that experts are already anticipating a large Social Security raise in 2023, since those increases are pegged to inflation. But while that may be a good thing for seniors in theory, in reality, many retirees are buckling under the weight of rising expenses.If you're worried inflation will impact your retirement and cause you to lose buying power, then you'll need to invest in a manner that's likely to help you keep up. And in that regard, real estate is a good bet.Continue reading