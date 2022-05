Worried About Inflation? Sweeten Your Portfolio With Hershey Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There may not be a bigger topic in the investing world these days than inflation. With prices growing at 8.3% year-over-year in the United States (as of the April data), our post-pandemic recovery has thrown the economy into a bit of a sticky situation. Sustained inflation is bad for many companies because it increases their input costs and forces them to raise prices for customers, hurting overall profitability and cash flow generation. This is typically bad for stock prices.If you're worried about inflation impacting your portfolio, the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector is a perfect hunting ground for potential investments. The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY), one of the leading candy and snack food makers worldwide, is a great CPG stock to own in a high inflation environment. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading