|
11.04.2023 13:05:00
Worried About Inflation? This Coinbase Innovation Could Be a Game Changer
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) might be one of the most polarizing names in the crypto industry. After a much-hyped initial public offering (IPO) in 2021 saw the company valued at $85 billion after the first day of trading, Coinbase is now valued at a paltry $16 billion. Even Coinbase critics, however, must admit that the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange has been remarkably innovative in bringing new products to market.And now Coinbase is working on an innovation it thinks could be the Holy Grail for crypto investors: a new coin that keeps pace with the rate of inflation. If Coinbase manages to pull this off, it could be a game-changer.Traditionally, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been the crypto investors have turned to as a hedge against inflation. The total lifetime supply of Bitcoin is capped at 21 million coins, specifically to protect Bitcoin from the tendency of governments to print more money whenever they need to.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,00
|-4,76%
|Coinbase
|63,56
|-2,66%
|Innovation Inc. Registered Shs
|1 552,00
|-0,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: Asiatische Indizes uneinheitlich
An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag in verschiedene Richtungen. Der heimische beendet den Mittwochshandel schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte letztlich tiefer.