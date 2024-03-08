|
08.03.2024 13:30:00
Worried About Social Security? 2 Roth IRA Moves to Make in 2024
It's no secret that Social Security is in trouble. The Social Security trust fund is projected to run dry within the next 10 years, which can be alarming. But to be clear, you'll still be able to receive about 77% of benefits you were promised, according to the latest trustees' report, so you don't have to worry about benefits going away completely. However, no matter what the future of Social Security looks like or how many years you have until retirement, it's never too early to start exploring your retirement savings options. A Roth IRA, for example, could provide you with tax-free retirement income that can supplement your Social Security benefits.
