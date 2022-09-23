Worried About the Federal Reserve Causing a Recession? 1 Growth Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to combat rising inflation. One of the side effects of the tightening of monetary policy could be an economic recession. This video will highlight why Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is one growth stock that could do well in that scenario. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 22, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 22, 2022.Continue reading