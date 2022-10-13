|
13.10.2022 12:20:00
Worried About the Market Sell-Off? Here's 1 Stock to Buy Now, and 1 to Avoid
If 2022 ended right now, the near 25% decline in the benchmark S&P 500 index would be its worst annual loss since 2008, when the Great Recession was in full force. The current decline is a little different because it's being driven by a range of factors like high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions in Europe that have combined to dampen investor sentiment. But it's not the first time the market has grappled with such issues, and in the long term, they tend to be resolved. Should investors use this downturn as a buying opportunity?The answer is: Yes, but be selective.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!