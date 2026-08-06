ALL-Q-TELL Aktie
WKN DE: A1C705 / ISIN: US01664B1008
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06.08.2026 16:15:00
Worried About the Market? These Stocks Have a Track Record of Helping Investors Sleep at Night.
When the market is soaring, safety can get thrown by the wayside. Everyone is making money and looks smart, so why do all the boring work of actually researching whether your portfolio is built to survive through the market cycle?It is these time periods -- when the S&P 500 is rocketing to all-time highs -- that can be most impactful to prepare your portfolio for future bear markets. You do not want to sacrifice all your gains over the last few years and risk your portfolio dropping sharply.To counteract these risks, it can pay (literally) to own dividend growth stocks with long histories of low volatility. Here are three healthcare giants that have fantastic track records of helping investors sleep well at night.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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