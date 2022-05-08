|
08.05.2022 13:00:00
Worried About the Stock Market? 1 Move to Avoid at All Costs
The past few months have been rough for the stock market. After peaking in early January, the S&P 500 fell sharply later in the month. Since then, it's rebounded only to drop again, entering correction territory twice since the beginning of the year.This type of volatility can be tough to stomach, especially if you have a lot of money tied up in your investments. But no matter what the market does, there's one thing to avoid if at all possible: pulling your money out of the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
