Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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08.06.2026 22:00:00
Worried About the Stock Market? Don't Try to Time It. Do This Instead
Right now may not seem like the ideal time to invest in the stock market, given that the S&P 500 remains around record highs. You may also be worried about economic conditions weighing on the market this year. These are valid concerns, but there have been times in the past when I, like many investors, have been convinced the stock market was due for a crash because of high valuations, only to see it continue rising higher. Inevitably, you end up sitting on the sidelines watching others rake in the gains from remaining invested.That's why timing the market doesn't work, and it can be a costly and frustrating strategy. There's a better alternative to consider if you want to reduce risk, which involves simply pivoting to safer investments, ones that also pay dividends. A great option is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks these types of stocks: the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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