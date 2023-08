Worried Your Social Security Benefits Won't Cut It? Here's How to Save as a Retiree

There's a reason workers today are advised to save well for retirement rather than falling back on Social Security income alone. Those benefits will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement wages if you're an average earner. Most seniors inevitably end up needing more like 70% to 80% of their former paychecks -- sometimes more -- to cover their expenses in full.But what if you're already retired, or on the verge of it, and you therefore can't go back in time and build yourself a larger nest egg? If that's the case, and you're concerned that your Social Security benefits will fall short in allowing you to cover your expenses, here are some moves worth making.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel