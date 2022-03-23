Worries About Ukraine, Higher Oil Prices May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to give back ground following the rally seen in the previous session.

Lingering concerns about the ongoing war in Ukraine may weigh on the markets along with a spike in the price of crude oil.

In the first day as the front-month contract, crude for May delivery is surging $3.54 to $112.81 a barrel after falling $0.70 to $109.27 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday.

The jump in the price of crude oil comes after a report from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended March 18th versus expectations for a slight increase.

Traders may also look to cash in on some of the recent strength in the markets, as stocks have moved notably higher in five out of the last six sessions.

The recovery rally has helped lift the major averages well off their recent lows, although traders may be wary of continuing to buy stocks amid worries about the Russia-Ukraine crisis, inflation and higher interest rates.

Stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, more than offsetting the pullback seen to start the week. The major averages all climbed firmly into positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way higher.

The major averages gave back some ground after reaching new highs going into the close of trading. The Dow advanced 254.47 points or 0.7 percent to 34,807.46, the Nasdaq spiked 270.36 points or 2 percent to 14,108.82 and the S&P 500 jumped 50.43 points or 1.1 percent to 4,511.61.

The rebound on Wall Street came as stocks resumed the strong upward move seen last week following a brief pause in the recovery rally on Monday.

The Dow had closed higher for five consecutive sessions before Monday's drop, while the Nasdaq had soared more than 9 percent after hitting its lowest closing level in over a year last Monday.

Wall Street benefited from strength in the overseas markets, which largely shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments suggesting the central bank may raise interest rates more aggressively.

In remarks to the National Association for Business Economics, Powell said the Fed could raise rates by more than 25 basis points at upcoming meetings if necessary to ensure a return to price stability.

On the heels of Powell's remarks, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 33.9 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points in May and a 66.1 percent chance of a 50 basis point rate hike.

Among individual stocks, shares of Alibaba (BABA) mved sharply higher after the Chinese e-commerce giant increased its share buyback program to a record $25 billion.

Athletic apparel and footwear giant Nike (NKE) also posted a notable gain after reporting fiscal third quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Meanwhile, shares of Okta (OKTA) moved to the downside after the authentication services provider said it is investigating reports of a digital breach.

Airline stocks showed a substantial rebound following the pullback seen in the previous session, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 2.5 percent.

A continued spike by treasury yields also contributed to significant strength among financial stocks, driving the KBW Bank Index and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index up by 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

Tobacco stocks also turned in a strong performance after ending yesterday's trading sharply lower, resulting in a 1.4 percent advance by the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index.

Altria (MO) posted a notable gain after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the tobacco producer's stock to Buy from Neutral.

Biotechnology, retail and computer hardware stocks have also moved to the upside on the day, while gold and oil stocks moved lower along with the prices of the associated commodities.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are surging $3.54 to $112.81 a barrel after falling $0.70 to $109.27 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,926, up $4.50 compared to the previous session's close of $1,921.50. On Tuesday, gold slid $8.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 120.68 yen compared to the 120.80 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0986 compared to yesterday's $1.1029.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday after technology stocks led a rally on Wall Street overnight. A cautious undertone prevailed, however, amid concerns about the war in Ukraine and inflation.

The Australian dollar stood tall, while the yen slumped further on worries about rising energy costs. Surging U.S. Treasury yields weighed heavily on gold, but oil prices climbed on industry data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories.

A NATO meeting and the upcoming EU Summit Thursday in Europe, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda, were also on investors' radar.

Chinese shares eked out modest gains, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ending 0.3 percent higher at 3,271.03. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.2 percent to finish at 22,154.08.

Hong Kong shares of network equipment maker ZTE Corp. soared 23 percent. A U.S. judge has allowed a probation period to end after the company was nearly destroyed in a clash with Washington over its dealings with Iran and North Korea.

Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked 3 percent to 28,040.16 as a cheaper yen helped lift export-reliant sectors such as electronics and automobiles. Index heavyweights led advances, with SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing adding 7.2 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively.

Seoul stocks rose for a second straight day, with big-cap technology companies, financials and steelmakers leading the surge. The Kospi climbed 0.9 percent to end at 2,735.05. Steel companies Dongkuk Steel, Posco Holdings and Hyundai Steel added 5-7 percent.

Australian markets ended at a two-month high, led by gains in the technology and banking sectors. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose half a percent to 7,377.90, marking its highest level since January 18, as investors looked past worries of inflation's hit on the economic recovery.

High-quality technology companies rallied on bargain hunting, with Block Inc. shares surging 7.5 percent. Miners ended on a weak note as iron ore prices slipped.

Europe

After moving modestly higher earlier in the trading day on Wednesday, European stocks have moved mostly lower over the course of the session amid lingering worries about inflation and the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis.

The French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent.

Oilfield services provider Petrofac has moved to the downside after warning of fewer near-term deals. Sweden's top corporate bank, SEB has also fallen on going ex-dividend.

In economic news, data showed that U.K. consumer price inflation rose further in February to the highest since 1992.

Consumer price inflation rose to 6.2 percent in February from 5.5 percent in January, the Office for National Statistics said. The rate was forecast to rise moderately to 5.9 percent.

This was the highest inflation rate in the National Statistic series that began in January 1997, and the highest rate in the historic modeled series since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1 percent.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of February at 10 am ET. New home sales are expected to increase by 1.1 percent to an annual rate of 810,000.

At 10:30 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is due to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended March 18th.

Crude oil inventories are expected to edge slightly lower after jumping by 4.3 million barrels in the previous week.

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly is scheduled to participate in a conversation at the Bloomberg Equality Summit at 11:45 am ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Poshmark (POSH) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the online marketplace for second-hand goods reported better than expected fourth quarter revenues but provided disappointing revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Software maker Adobe (ADBE) may also move to the downside after reporting fiscal first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates but cutting its forecast for a key subscription revenue measure.

Meanwhile, shares of GameStop (GME) are seeing significant pre-market strength on news chairman Ryan Cohen bought another 100,000 shares of the video game retailer, increasing his stake to 11.9 percent.

Packaged food maker General Mills (GIS) may also move to the upside after reporting better than expected fiscal third quarter results and raising its full-year guidance.