Worthington Steel Earns Recognition as a John Deere "Partner-level Supplier” for the 12th Consecutive Year

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE: WS) today announced it has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2023 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program, marking its 12th consecutive year achieving this honor. Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating. Worthington Steel was selected for its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.

"We're proud of our long-standing relationship with John Deere and to be part of a supply chain that makes a positive impact on people and the planet," said Geoff Gilmore, president and CEO of Worthington Steel. "Partner-level recognition for the 12th year in a row is a true testament to the great team we have driving steel forward and advancing our customers' goals."

Worthington Steel is a supplier of hot-rolled and cold-rolled cut-to-length steel sheets to John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, Ill., John Deere Ottumwa Works in Ottumwa, Iowa and John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., for the fabrication and assembly of combine harvesters, hay and forage equipment and utility vehicles.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence Program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignment, relationship and value creation. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

As part of Worthington Industries, the Company previously received John Deere Supplier of the Year awards in 2007 and 2015, a Supplier Innovation award in 2015 and was recognized for Hall of Fame status in 2016 and 2021 for attaining back-to-back Partner-level ratings for five consecutive years.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) is a metals processor that partners with customers to deliver highly technical and customized solutions. Worthington Steel’s expertise in carbon flat-roll steel processing, electrical steel laminations and tailor welded solutions are driving steel toward a more sustainable future.

As one of the most trusted metals processors in North America, Worthington Steel and its 4,600 employees harness the power of steel to advance our customers’ visions through value-added processing capabilities including galvanizing, pickling, configured blanking, specialty cold reduction, lightweighting and electrical lamination. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Steel operates 32 facilities in seven states and six countries. Following a people-first Philosophy, commitment to sustainability and proven business system, Worthington Steel’s purpose is to generate positive returns by providing trusted and innovative solutions for customers, creating opportunities for employees, and strengthening its communities.

Safe Harbor Statement

Worthington Steel wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Statements by Worthington Steel which are not historical information constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks, uncertainties and impacts described from time to time in Worthington Steel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

