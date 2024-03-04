|
04.03.2024 22:34:00
Worthington Steel to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2024 Results on March 22
Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE: WS) announced today that it will report the results for its fiscal third quarter after the market closes on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, March 22, 2024. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.WorthingtonSteel.com and will be archived for one year.
|
Live Conference Call Schedule
|
Date:
|
Friday, March 22, 2024
|
Start Time:
|
8:30 a.m. ET
|
Conference ID:
|
5714141
|
Toll-Free Dial-In Number:
|
888.510.2553
About Worthington Steel
Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) is a metals processor that partners with customers to deliver highly technical and customized solutions. Worthington Steel’s expertise in carbon flat-roll steel processing, electrical steel laminations and tailor welded solutions are driving steel toward a more sustainable future.
As one of the most trusted metals processors in North America, Worthington Steel and its 4,600 employees harness the power of steel to advance our customers’ visions through value-added processing capabilities including galvanizing, pickling, configured blanking, specialty cold reduction, lightweighting and electrical lamination. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 32 facilities in seven states and six countries. Following a people-first Philosophy, commitment to sustainability and proven business system, Worthington Steel’s purpose is to generate positive returns by providing trusted and innovative solutions for customers, creating opportunities for employees, and strengthening its communities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304538386/en/
