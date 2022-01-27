WORTHPOINT® ANNOUNCES STEADY GROWTH IN FOURTH QUARTER 2021, MARKING 20TH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF REVENUE INCREASE

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorthPoint Corporation , the world's largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles, announced today its business results for the fourth quarter of 2021, ending Dec. 31, posting its 20th sequential quarter of revenue growth.

The firm saw revenue increase 3 percent from Q3 2021, an impressive 44 percent increase year over year. Its subscriber base also grew by 5 percent in Q4, a 35 percent increase from Q4 2020.

"WorthPoint advanced its global market presence in 2021, improving customer retention rates with over 16% of customers opting for an annual subscription this year," said Will Seippel, CEO of WorthPoint. "We are constantly raising the caliber of our product and resource offerings to reflect the growing volume and needs of our U.S. and international subscribers."

With the relaunch of WorthPoint's Vault, a management system that organizes and tracks a valuable's growth over time, this year's product developments established WorthPoint as a leading resource that has seen subscribers from over 100 countries. WorthPoint also remains a pioneer in international collectibles research, providing access to one of the world's premier compendiums of Japanese marks and content.

"We are extremely proud of the work our exceptional staff has accomplished during 2021 despite having to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Seippel. "We have seen substantial growth in site traffic over this past year, with Alexa Rank now ranking WorthPoint in the top 1,900 websites in global internet engagement. This increased engagement and commitment among our customers speaks to the general quality of our site's content."

WorthPoint added more than 170 data sources to its comprehensive databases during the fiscal year, quadrupling the sources the company actively collects pricing information from. WorthPoint introduced more than 100 million new items to its nationally-recognized Price Guide and supplemented more than 30,000 items to its M.A.P.S. database. The number of Dictionary pages rapidly grew by 2,489 articles to total more than 5,500 entries, while the number of reference books in its searchable Library expanded from 1,000 to more than 6,000 unique volumes.

WorthPoint is focused on further cementing its leadership in the industry through new features, products and applications in 2022, as it continues to augment its extensive suite of tools and reinvest in the growing talent of its staff to refine product innovation.

WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing and preserving antiques, art and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery of more than 188,000 identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, symbols (M.A.P.S.) and a digital Library with more than 6,000 books about collectible topics.

Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint empowers the antiques and collectibles industry by providing a steady stream of new data each month, building on more than 610 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers.

