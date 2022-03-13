Would-be paramedics hit with £27,500 bill to retrain for vital service

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Recruits inspired to become a front-line medic are excluded from vital fundingProfessionals who want to retrain as paramedics are facing tough financial decisions after discovering they are barred from government funding.Many who were inspired by the pandemic to join the NHS say they are being treated as second-class applicants because an outdated policy has excluded them from loans and grants available to almost all other mature healthcare students. Continue reading...