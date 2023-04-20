|
Would Coinbase Really Leave the US?
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) faces potential legal action from the SEC and is losing banking partners left and right. CEO Brian Armstrong has even said the company could leave the U.S. Travis Hoium highlights why that's possible, but a long way off, in the video below. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 19, 2023. The video was published on April 19, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
