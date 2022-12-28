Would Warren Buffett Buy Shares of Tesla in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Though you probably don't need the reminder, it's been a brutally bad year on Wall Street. All three major U.S. stock indexes fell into respective bear markets, with peak-to-trough declines in excess of 20%. Meanwhile, the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history.But you won't find any sulking from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha understands that big declines in the broader market are a red-carpet opportunity to buy high-quality businesses at a discount. Buffett and his team have put tens of billions of dollars to work this year buying 19 separate stocks.The $64,000 question is: What stock might be next on Warren Buffett's buy list?Continue reading