26.10.2022 14:00:00
Would Warren Buffett Buy Tilray Brands Stock?
If you're a fan of Warren Buffett's long-term approach to investing, it pays to know what the Oracle of Omaha might think about the stocks of today that you suspect could be the mega-winners of 20 or 30 years from now. Given that, the Canadian marijuana market leader, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), is an obvious candidate for consideration. Buffett hasn't ever invested in cannabis, though. Nor is he typically fond of growth-phase businesses like Tilray, which operate in immature industries where the competitive landscape is rapidly shifting and there are few constants for investors to rely on. So would he be interested in buying shares of Tilray, or are they not his cup of tea? Let's answer this question by looking at a company we know Buffett actually likes to see if there are any similarities.To determine Buffett's likely stance on Tilray, let's first look at one of his well-known favorites, Coca-Cola, (NYSE: KO). Continue reading
