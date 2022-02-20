|
20.02.2022 18:59:27
Would You Buy A Used Car From This Economist? (Is “Inflation” Real?)
The Used Car “crisis” is the archetype of bottleneck-driven inflation. It is included as a component of the CPI, inappropriately, and with an exaggerated weighting, and has skewed the entire index upwards for more than a year. It is, so to speak, inflating “inflation.”
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!