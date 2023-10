Would You Eat a Burrito Bowl Made by Robots? Chipotle Mexican Grill Sure Hopes So

Popular restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is looking to robots to usher in a new era of fast-casual dining. For nearly two years, the burrito expert has experimented with food automation technology. And on Oct. 3, the company announced its latest step forward.Chipotle is now testing robotic food preparation at its test kitchen in California. Here's what this could mean for the stock if these tests go as well as management hopes.In the second quarter of 2023, Chipotle had nearly $2.5 billion in food and beverage sales. And 38% of these sales were digital orders. The company has done a good job at growing this part of the business, as many of its customers prefer to order ahead for pickup or third-party delivery.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel