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WKN DE: A3EQ8C / ISIN: JP3160480004
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27.06.2026 10:52:00
Would You Let an AI Agent Trade Crypto For You? Here's What to Know About Coinbase's New AI Agent Tool.
On June 11, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) launched a new product that lets an artificial intelligence (AI) agent operate a crypto trading account on your behalf, placing orders through natural language commands from large language models (LLMs) like Anthropic's Claude or OpenAI's ChatGPT. It's unclear if the company's gambit is going to be a financial success for its shareholders, and it's also unclear whether investors are going to be interested in the offering, not to mention whether they'll get a better return on their capital than they would have otherwise.Here's what you need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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