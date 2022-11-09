Wounded Warrior Project to Honor Veterans with Special Show, Parades, and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) as we honor the nation's veterans in our virtual Veterans Day Show premiering Friday, Nov. 11. The Veterans Day show, presented by DISH Network, will air on WWP's Facebook and YouTube channels at noon EST, and at 5 p.m. EST on WWP's Twitch page. It will also broadcast on DISH Studio Channel 102 starting at 1:45 p.m. EST and continuing throughout the day. Hosted by former NFL player and TV host Jesse Palmer, national recording artists Lee Greenwood, known for his patriotic ballad "God Bless the U.S.A.," and a cappella group Straight No Chaser will appear in the show.

In addition to celebrity musical performances, the WWP Veterans Day Show will look at one of the first ways veterans often experience WWP through the organization's team in Germany. Viewers will also be treated to heartwarming interviews with veterans spanning generations. The show will highlight the importance of warriors connecting in their communities and spotlight ways veterans continue to serve others after service.

"Veterans Day is a chance to recognize the men and women who volunteered to protect our nation," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Our online special gives you a chance to show support for veterans from your home, in case you cannot make one of the great parades around the nation."

"Our partnership with Wounded Warrior Project allows us to amplify the stories of men and women who have so bravely served," said Erik Carlson, president and chief executive officer, DISH Network. "We're proud to sponsor such an impactful initiative and to continue to provide the highest level of support for veterans and active military members."

The virtual Veterans Day Show is just one way WWP will connect, serve, and empower veterans around the nation this month. WWP continues its sponsorship of the NYC Veterans Day Parade, as it has for more than a decade. Veterans and families WWP serves will participate in parades around the country, including in New York City, Dallas, and Pittsburgh. WWP is also bringing veterans and families together during the week through service projects, sporting events, kayaking, group bicycle rides, and more. WWP's free programs and services in mental health, connection, physical health and wellness, financial wellness, and long-term rehabilitative care change lives.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

