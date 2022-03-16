WoundGenex Partners with MIMEDX to Launch Premier Graft Program to Wound Care Providers Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading wound care management and clinical services provider, WoundGenex, today announced a strategic partnership with MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) ("MIMEDX"), a transformational placental biologics company, to launch an exclusive version of WoundGenex's Premier Graft Program to its clients across the country, providing clinicians access to industry-leading allograft products through a convenient purchasing option.

WoundGenex Partners with MIMEDX to Launch the first-of-its-kind Premier Graft Program.

The partnership adds the portfolio of MIMEDX advanced wound care products to the list of treatment options available to clinicians who rely on WoundGenex's expertise in clinical documentation requirements, wound care revenue cycle, and reimbursement policies. Premier Graft Program members tap into group purchasing power that allows WoundGenex to facilitate product ordering at no upfront cost to the provider or organization. WoundGenex Program Liaisons work with providers and billing specialists to help streamline the entire process, including proper utilization of products, documentation of medical necessity, coding, and coding education, and more. A first-of-its-kind program, no payment is due from the ordering providers until reimbursement is realized on the product.

MIMEDX is a leading provider of placental allografts in the Cellular Tissue Products/Skin Substitute segment of the advanced wound care category. MIMEDX's flagship advanced wound care product, EPIFIX®, is covered by 100% of national commercial payors for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, totaling over 300 million covered lives.

"WoundGenex is thrilled to be able to partner with MIMEDX to introduce a meaningful solution to providers to maximize clinical and reimbursement outcomes. Clinical expertise, industry leading advanced wound care products, and a strong understanding of reimbursement across all sites of service is the key for a successful practice," said WoundGenex President and Co-founder, Thomas Smith.

"In partnering with WoundGenex, we are able to further substantiate our mission to increase access to innovative technologies for patients and customers alike," said Rohit Kashyap, Ph.D., MIMEDX Chief Commercial Officer. "We are excited for the opportunity this program will provide to ensure more patients receive the care they need, as well as the opportunity to continue strengthening our reimbursement and service offerings for clinicians who choose our products."

About WoundGenex

Founded in 2014 in Tampa, Florida, WoundGenex optimizes the way clinicians provide wound care to their patients in various places of service such as physician practices, hospitals, surgical centers, nursing homes, free-standing wound centers across the country. Thanks to more than two decades of experience in both the clinical and administrative aspects of wound care WoundGenex provides true solutions to help meet the challenges of providing best-in-class care from start to finish – from clinical and operational excellence to financial and procedural optimization.

To learn more about WoundGenex and the Premier Graft Purchasing Program, please visit the https://woundgenex.com.

Media Inquiries: Media@WoundGenex.com

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a transformational placental biologics company, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental tissue engineering, we have both a commercial business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit https://MIMEDX.com

MIMEDX Contacts

Investors:

Jack Howarth

Investor Relations

404.360.5681

jhowarth@mimedx.com

Media:

Hilary Dixon

Corporate & Strategic Communications

404.323.4779

hdixon@mimedx.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woundgenex-partners-with-mimedx-to-launch-premier-graft-program-to-wound-care-providers-nationwide-301503626.html

SOURCE WoundGenex