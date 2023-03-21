WOW! Business Adds New Digital Search Business Listing Feature to Voice Service Plans

Small businesses can now manage their digital presence on a single platform

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the availability of Enhanced Directory Listings, a new feature to its commercial voice services. The service gives WOW! Business customers access to an online portal where they can promote their business identity across the Internet with minimal time and expense.

WOW! is one of the first broadband providers to offer this feature to its business customers, giving them more time to focus on their core business instead of spending countless hours on the often tedious task of managing their online presence. Customers can now easily update information such as store hours, social media links, photos, and categories from a single portal. Changes automatically populate across more than 80 of the top search platforms, mobile apps, directories, voice search assistants, and maps, including Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon Alexa, Bing, and many more.

Customers will also benefit from:

Expanded online reach and visibility

Improved Search Engine Optimization

Improved customer experience and trust with accurate information

"We are thrilled WOW! Business customers now have access to this exciting feature that will allow them to streamline their marketing efforts and give them a competitive advantage," said Michelle MacFee, vice president, product management at WOW!. "We look forward to seeing our customers benefit from Enhanced Directory Listings and will continue to roll out additional updates to improve their experience."

WOW! commercial voice customers can add this new management service, TruContact™ Digital Search Business Listings, Powered by Neustar® , for an additional $5 a month. The one-stop portal allows businesses to manage listings, deliver visibility of their online presence, and gain insight into how customers find their online profile.

For more information on WOW! Business products, pricing, and services offered, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last five consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

