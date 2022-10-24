WOW! Continues to Extend its Footprint in Alabama

Leading broadband provider continues to execute on its growth strategy and bring its fast, reliable services to new communities

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it's bringing its reliable, state-of-the-art, all-IP fiber network to residents in Headland, Alabama.

When network construction is complete in Headland, consumers will have access to WOW!'s symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gig. Simultaneous upload and download speeds allow customers to stream, game and video conference without interference. Not only will customers have access to WOW!'s fastest most reliable Internet speeds to date, but they can also add-on WOW!'s Whole-Home WiFi solution, WOW tv+, mobile and landline phone services to any high-speed data plan. WOW! Business customers can also rely on WOW! as a trusted partner for the fastest speeds in the market that fit any budget.

"We are excited to announce our latest Edge-out in Dothan, Alabama," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We are committed to bringing fast, reliable, affordable broadband services to communities that deserve even more choice when it comes to Internet providers. Now consumers in Headland will have access to WOW!'s award-winning customer service and our robust portfolio of products and services."

WOW! currently offers services to residents in the Dothan area and several other cities in Alabama. This fiber Edge-out into Headland marks a significant step for the company as they continue to bring high-speed Internet and exceptional customer service to even more residents in the Dothan area.

For information about WOW!, bundles and pricing, and services offered, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wow-continues-to-extend-its-footprint-in-alabama-301657049.html

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.