WOW! Launches WOW! tv+ in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider, recently introduced a new video choice, WOW! tv+, for its high-speed data (HSD) customers in Columbus, Ohio. The Android TV-based platform delivers on customer expectations with popular live channel packages, cloud DVR, and access to a deep On Demand library.

WOW! tv+ features a voice remote with Google Assistant, Netflix integration and easy access to streaming apps through the Google Play Store without the need to change inputs. Its intuitive content discovery is curated in an easy-to-navigate manner, which provides customers with an improved video experience and gets them to their favorite shows quickly.

The company's move to an IP-delivered video offering allows WOW! to better leverage its industry-leading broadband network, enable faster and easier installs, and support Internet of Things devices that more consumers are now bringing into their homes.

"Our WOW! tv+ offering in Columbus is another way we are providing choices to consumers and empowering them to determine when, where and how they consume information and entertainment," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "The industry is changing and so is WOW!. Moving to an IP-based video service makes more efficient use of our broadband network, ultimately providing our customers with an enhanced viewing experience."

WOW! recently partnered with fubo TV, Philo, Sling TV and YouTube TV to provide another choice for its customers in Charleston, South Carolina, in order to help them move seamlessly to streaming services.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, streaming, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

