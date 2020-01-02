WOW! Names New Chief Technology Officer to Executive Team

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications services provider, today announced the appointment of Henry Hryckiewicz to WOW!'s executive team as chief technology officer. Hryckiewicz will guide the technology strategy for all residential and business products as he leads engineering and network operations for the company, focusing on driving innovation for WOW!'s extensive product and service offerings.

Hryckiewicz's appointment adds to WOW!'s growing technology team which recently included the promotion of Bill Case to chief information officer . Case will continue to focus on IT operations and project management for the company while Hryckiewicz will lead all engineering and network operations.

"We are thrilled to have Henry join WOW! at a pivotal time as we continue to grow and evolve our products and network to better serve our customers," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "Henry has a distinguished career in telecommunications and brings extensive leadership expertise to our engineering and network operations teams. He will be instrumental in leading the way for our ongoing technological innovation."

Hryckiewicz brings more than 20 years of experience as an engineering and technical operations executive in the telecommunications industry to his role as CTO at WOW!. He was most recently the senior vice president of engineering operations for residential and business services for Time Warner Cable where he managed strategic and operational oversight of network design, deployment, operations and expansion. Prior to his 10 year tenure at Time Warner Cable, he held multiple leadership positions at Adelphia Communications Corporation.

"As an industry, we are witnessing extraordinary growth and transformation and I look forward to continuing to ensure WOW! is at the forefront of that shift," said Henry Hryckiewicz, chief technology officer of WOW!. "With an established, highly capable network and unique competitive products, WOW! will continue to build upon its innovation and leadership and I am looking forward to being a part of a phenomenal WOW! team."

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices while providing high standards for employee relations and business practices, recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' Best & Brightest Company to Work For award for each of the past five years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

