WOW! Transforms Business Through Digital Innovation with INNOWAVE

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. , May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoWave is proud to announce that Wide Open West (WOW!), a leading broadband, cable and voice service provider in the United States, will continue their partnership with InnoWave to push ahead with their business transformation strategy through digital innovation.

InnoWave has partnered with WOW! since 2019 to implement several successful transformation projects such as: Billing Simplification – consolidation of several billing systems into one. Order to Cash Process Automation – provisioning flow automation to radically improve customer experience and increase operational efficiency. Enterprise Product Catalog and CPQ Implementation – improved time to market and sales process optimization. Customer Portal Redesign – complete overhaul of the customer portal with a strong focus on user experience.

Marco Carreira, Managing Director of InnoWave in North America commented: "WOW! is a fantastic partner to work with because of their relentless drive to provide customers with the very best products and services through continuous innovation; very much aligned with our own culture."

About InnoWave Technologies

InnoWave is a global IT innovation provider to the Telecommunications, Insurance, Healthcare and Utilities industries. An award-winning IT service provider serving customers across the globe with the aim to Change Lives Through Innovation!

