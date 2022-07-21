WOW!'s Wireless Offering with Reach Mobile Now Available Enterprise-wide

WOW! mobile powered by Reach provides even more choice and flexibility to customers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced its wireless offering, WOW! mobile powered by Reach, is now available to customers across the company's entire footprint. WOW!'s high-speed data customers receive additional savings when they purchase WOW! mobile powered by Reach, which leverages the nation's largest 5G network.

At a time when the cost of living is skyrocketing and the digital divide continues to persist, WOW! recognizes the inherent need to add another solution to its extensive product portfolio to keep its customers connected at a price that fits their budget. By offering no-contract, flexible and low-cost plans, including the choice of 1GB, 3GB, 8GB, or Unlimited data, customers have access to fast, reliable, high-value mobile services at a discount.

"We are thrilled to bring our customers even more ways to stay connected with WOW! mobile powered by Reach," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "Whether it's an existing WOW! Internet customer or someone who is just looking for a new mobile service plan, consumers now have access to a flexible, affordable mobile offering that will meet their needs, expectations and budget."

Earlier this year, WOW! announced the partnership with Reach Mobile, a leading wireless provider leveraging the nation's largest 5G network, to offer WOW! high-speed internet customers a monthly discount when they switch to WOW! mobile. Consumers do not need to be WOW! customers to experience the no-contract cell phone plans and unlimited talk and text.

"WOW! is bringing a mobile offering that reflects their unique brand and value proposition, with a fraction of the time and cost others have invested in launching what is now considered the new triple play," said Harjot Saluja, CEO of Reach Mobile. "With the ReachNEXT platform, you can add mobile to an existing product lineup or launch another service like Fixed Wireless, IoT, broadband, and beyond, all with flexibility, unprecedented speed to market and unmatched customer experience."

To learn more, go to wowway.com/mobile.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wows-wireless-offering-with-reach-mobile-now-available-enterprise-wide-301590892.html

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.