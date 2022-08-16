Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 16:15:00

WOW Tech Group concludes settlement with Clio Inc. on alleged patent infringement

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW Tech and Clio Inc. have settled a patent infringement lawsuit involving one of WOW Tech's Pleasure Air Technology patents. From July 2022 onwards, Clio Inc. will cease selling the plusOne "Air Pulsing Arouser."

WOW Tech Group

Jamie Leventhal, CEO of Clio Inc., states: "We are glad that we found an agreement that works for both parties. We value the innovation efforts in our industry and respect Intellectual Property. We believe that this agreement will help the overall growth of our industry and every market participant."

"Clio Inc. recognizes the importance of protecting intellectual property rights, and to this end, an agreement has been reached between us. We are pleased about that development and wish the team around Clio all the best and success in the future," says Johannes von Plettenberg, CEO of WOW Tech.

Clio

