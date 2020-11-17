Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Announces Multi-Unit Franchise Expansion in Home State

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), known for its fresh, healthful menu items and focus on sustainability, has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to bring three gourmet lemonade stands to Tucson and the surrounding communities. Each new Wow Wow is expected to bring 35-60 new jobs to the area.

Jeff and Laura Laird's journey to bring Wow Wow to Tucson dates back a few years to a family vacation on the Hawaiian Islands. They fell in love with the lemonade stand when their daughter had the family drive across Oahu to visit one of the first locations. The lemonade stand made a lasting impression on the family. This year, as all three children had graduated high school, the Lairds were looking for a business venture the entire family could be involved with and quickly remembered their fateful trip on the Islands. Realizing it was now headquartered in Phoenix, the family did their due diligence, ate lots of acai bowls, drank gallons of lemonade, and made the decision to open three locations in Tucson.

"When Laura and I were discussing going into business for ourselves, we had countless conversations about how this needed to be a product we believed in. We asked ourselves, 'is this something we'll want to share with friends?'" said Laird. "We are proud to be able to introduce Wow Wow and its mouthwatering lemonades and deliciously fresh healthy bites to the Tucson market. We fully stand behind the menu and the brand's commitment to sustainability."

The Lairds anticipate opening their first location in early 2021, with the second and third locations opening in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Tucson neighborhoods they are looking at include I-10 and Cortaro Road, Ina and Oracle, and near the University of Arizona.

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonade. When the Tucson locations open, locals will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Sunrise Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl, or the Chili Lime Avocado Toast. Every menu item is all-natural and made in-house.

On top of fresh and healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse.

Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, is a graduate of the University of Arizona, and is especially pleased that Jeff and his family are bringing the restaurant concept to Tucson. "I've long been passionate about Tucson, the University and the entire community there. Jeff has a strong skillset based in customer care, so I know that Tucsonans will be in great hands when they visit Wow Wow in the future. We are thrilled to welcome the Lairds to our 'Ohana, and can't wait to see how they grow in southern Arizona."

Laird and every Wow Wow franchisee have the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees in Nevada and the West Coast with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

For more information on Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades franchising opportunities, visit www.wowwowfranchise.com.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual opened its first licensed store on the Mainland in 2016 and went on to launch its franchise opportunity in 2017. Today it has a total of six lemonade stands domestically and two internationally. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

