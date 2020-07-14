Wowsome stepping up to keep Malaysians on the Safetrack

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --To defeat Covid-19, it's crucial to embrace a new normal. Wowsome, a company specializing in creative digital activation solutions, understands that changing the way we live is not easy. But with their young and innovative team, Wowsome is ready to offer their expertise and help Malaysians adapt to these trying times.

Wowsome is a digital company emphasizing brandtech - the offering of positive experience by a brand to customers through digital channels. Over the past 7 years since its inception in 2013, Wowsome, which was once a platform offering engaging photo-booths, has evolved into an experiential event management company that has worked with clients from different sectors and collaborated with Samsung, Chanel & Dior, Louis Vuitton and other prominent brands.

Now, Wowsome vows to put their knowledge and expertise to good use while helping the country build resilience towards this pandemic. To achieve this, the team has innovated a system called SafeTrack that offers a new retail experience for businesses and customers alike.

SafeTrack is a free customer tracking system that helps small business owners adapt to the new digital-centric business model that emphasizes customer relationship. While some businesses might struggle with the transition, SafeTrack helps ease day-to-day operations while doubling as a customer relationship management system which is a good starting point to transform their business model.

The SafeTrack campaign aims to introduce a new trend of retail experience that is user-friendly, contactless, and safe. Without an end to Covid-19 in sight yet, SafeTrack encourages a contactless shopping experience to lower the chances of spreading any form of pathogen. As a web-based system, both merchants and consumers need not download any apps to utilize SafeTrack.

This system differentiates itself from other similar applications through its effective customer management feature. The upgraded Advanced version of SafeTrack is able to categorize customers based on gender, customer preferences, time spent in-store, e-menu/e-flyers and contact details that would help merchants and business owners maintain close relationships with their customers by providing a better experience based on their behavior.

To date, more than 500 brand outlets and their branches are using SafeTrack as a tracking system trusted by over 405 businesses and brands, with more than 69,000 customer registrations on the platform.

To find out more about SafeTrack, visit www.safetrack.my .

