06.10.2022 16:10:42
WPP Acquires Passport Brand Design For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - WPP plc (WPP) announced Thursday the acquisition of Passport Brand Design, a leading brand design agency based in Southern California.
Passport brings extensive brand identity, design expertise and insight into WPP and works across a broad range of consumer categories and global markets, spanning Australia and Asia to North America.
The agency will join WPP subsidiary VMLY&R's global network, creating exciting new partnership opportunities for existing talent and clients and expanding VMLY&R's presence in the West Coast region.
Passport will enhance client experiences and WPP's ability to continue delivering client services with integrated solutions.
The acquisition is part of WPP's accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach to advance its core creative capabilities in marketing, communications and design.
