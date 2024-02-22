WPP FY23 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Maintains Dividend; Sees Margin Growth Ahead

(RTTNews) - British communications services provider WPP Group Plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 profit before tax plunged 70.1 percent to 346 million pounds from last year's 1.16 billion pounds.

Earnings per share were 10.1 pence, down 83.5 percent from 61.2 pence a year ago. The decline in results mainly reflected the accelerated amortisation of indefinite life brands and the impairment taken as a result of the 2023 property review.

Headline profit before tax was 1.53 billion pounds, compared to 1.60 billion pounds a year ago. Headline earnings per share were 93.8 pence, compared to last year's 98.5 pence.

Revenue grew 2.9 percent to 14.85 billion pounds from last year's 14.43 billion pounds. Revenue less pass-through costs edged up 0.5 percent to 11.86 billion pounds.

Like-for-like or LFL revenue growth was 3.2 percent and LFL Revenue less pass-through costs growth was 0.9 percent.

Further, the Board is proposing a final dividend for 2023 of 24.4 pence per share, giving a full-year dividend of 39.4 pence per share, both same as last year. The record date for the final dividend is June 7, and the dividend will be payable on July 5.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company projects LFL revenue less pass-through costs growth of 0-1 percent, with improvement in headline operating profit margin of 20-40 basis points.

Over the medium-term, the company targets 3 percent+ LFL growth in revenue less pass-through costs and 16 percent to 17 percent headline operating profit margin.

