WPP Posts Stellar FY21 Results

(RTTNews) - WPP plc (WPP.L, WPPGY), on Thursday, reported 2021 headline profit before tax of £1.37 billion compared to £1.04 billion in the previous year. On a per share basis, headline earnings rose to 78.5p from 60.1p earned a year ago.

Profit attributable to shareholders totaled £954 million or 78.5p per share, higher than the previous year's profit of £742 million or 60.1p per share.

The company's FY21 reported profit before tax was £951 million or 52.5p per share compared to a loss of £2.79 billion or 243.0p per share last year.

Revenue for the year increased to £12.8 billion from £12.0 billion generated in the year 2020. Revenue less pass-through costs amounted to £10.4 billion, up from £9.76 billion generated a year ago.

Full-year 2021 results were driven by demand for digital services, ecommerce and technology.

Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer, WPP, said, "It has been an outstanding year for WPP. Our top-line growth, driven by strong demand for our services in digital marketing, media, ecommerce and technology, has resulted in our fastest organic growth for over 20 years. As a result, we are two years ahead of our plan, hitting our 2023 revenue target in 2021."