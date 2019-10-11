WPTLA to host annual charity 5K to benefit the Steelwheelers

ALLISON PARK, Pa., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Western Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association (WPTLA) will host its 19th annual President's Challenge 5K Run/Walk/Wheel benefiting the Pittsburgh Steelwheelers. The race will be held Oct. 12, 2019 at the boathouse in North Park.

The President's Challenge is a charity 5K event benefitting the Pittsburgh Steelwheelers, an organization which provides programs for physically challenged athletes from Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia who desire to participate in competitive sports such as Quad Rugby, Wheelchair Basketball and Hand Cycling.

"The President's Challenge has been the lifeblood of the Steelwheelers for the past 18 years. Without the support of the Western Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association, the Steelwheelers would probably be a distant memory. The WPTLA, through the President's Challenge, has continued to allow the Steelwheelers to positively affect the lives of people with disabilities in so many ways," said Bob Eyler, a spokesperson for the Steelwheelers. WPTLA has raised over $469,000 for the Pittsburgh Steelwheelers since 2000.

The President's Challenge is a family friendly event professionally timed by Miles of Smiles. Over $1,000 in raffle prizes are available, including a signed Adam Frazier Pittsburgh Pirates jersey, Pittsburgh Penguins tickets, and golf foursome at Seven Oaks Country Club, including carts and green fees.

WPTLA is a professional association of trial lawyers that exists to preserve the right to trial by jury for all citizens.

More information regarding WPTLA and the President's Challenge can be found at https://wptla.org.

