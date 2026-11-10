WRAP Technologies Names Eric Bowen COO, Effective Nov. 16

(RTTNews) - WRAP Technologies, Inc. (WRAP), a public safety technology company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Eric Bowen as Chief Operating Officer, effective November 16.

Jared Novick, who previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer, will continue as President, focusing on corporate strategy, revenue growth, commercialization and strategic partnerships, including WrapShield. Bowen will report to Novick.

In his new role, Bowen will oversee operational execution across WRAP's core business, focusing on program delivery, customer onboarding, manufacturing, supply chain, fulfillment and subscription-based training programs.

Bowen brings more than 12 years of experience in technology company operations.

Most recently, Bowen served as Chief Revenue Officer of Ursa Space Systems, a geospatial AI company,

The company noted that the appointment completes a leadership team expansion that it began this fall as it prepares to scale its operations and commercial activities.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.60 percent higher at $1.27, after closing Monday's trading 5.93 percent higher.