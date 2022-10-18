Wreaths Across America Radio Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Veteran Radio Programs

New programming added to the Wreaths Radio lineup is veteran-centric and aims to inform, educate, and entertain!

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wreaths Across America Radio is a full-time internet radio station that broadcasts a variety of music, news, and stories regarding American veterans, their families, and the ongoing community work of Wreaths Across America and its local volunteers. Today, Wreaths Across America Radio proudly announces entering into a content-sharing agreement with several exciting new program partners!

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio's 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.

The new programming will begin airing on Wreaths Across America Radio this week. Following are details about each program and when it will air on the station.

"Got Your Six" hosted by Tony Nash, brings together current service members and veteran high-performers to share their methods, strategies, and ideas delivered in an informative way and, most importantly, actionable ways that will help you lead yourself and those around you better from the battlefield to the boardroom. This program can be heard Wednesdays at 6 pm and Saturdays at 6 am and 6 pm (ET).

The American Hero Show, is hosted by retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills (82nd Airborne), Founder and President of the Board of The Travis Mills Foundation. Travis is one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive his injuries. Today, he is a motivational speaker, best-selling author, and advocate for veterans and amputees. This show teaches listeners how to deal with challenges, drive motivation, and inspire people to improve their daily military, business, family, and athletic lives. The American Hero Show can be heard Mondays at 7 pm and Saturdays 7 am and 7 pm (ET).

The Travis Mills Foundation is also a Sponsorship Group for WAA, raising wreath sponsorships to be placed at Togus National Cemetery and Arlington National Cemetery. The Foundation earns $5 back for their mission with each $15 wreath sponsored through their group. To learn more, or sponsor a wreath to support their efforts, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TMF.

Veterans Corner Radio is hosted by U.S. Airforce veteran William Hodges. It focuses on what those who have served in the military and their families need to know to maximize the services and benefits due to them. Whether you are currently serving, or got out 50 years ago, 'Veterans Corner' will give you answers to questions you didn't even know you should be asking. This program will air at 11 am on Wednesdays, Thursdays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 9 pm, and Sundays at 10 am (ET).

The Veterans Voice Project launched in 2018 as a community outreach program for Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center with the support of USAA as its presenting sponsor. Host, retired Navy reservist, Mike Lewis, works to inspire military, veterans, their families, and prospective partners, to come through Mt. Carmel's doors through stories he tells and by highlighting the resources available to solve problems of food, housing, economic, health, wellness, employment insecurity and more. This program will air at 10 am on Thursdays, 8 am on Saturdays, and 6 pm on Sundays (ET).

The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is also a Sponsorship Group for WAA, raising wreath sponsorships to be placed at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. The Center earns $5 back for their mission with each $15 wreath sponsored through their group. To learn more, or sponsor a wreath to support their efforts, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CO0243p.

Veterans Voice Radio is hosted by Gregg Brasso, Craig Wolfe, and Chuck Delaney. The program and its hosts have built a reputation for finding a way to help veterans in every aspect of life, post service. The Veterans Voice focuses on women veterans' issues, VA HealthCare benefits, Parkinson's Disease, education, careers, housing, and suicide prevention. This program can be heard Thursdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 6 am (ET).

Veterans Voice Radio is also a Sponsorship Group for WAA, raising wreath sponsorships to be placed at Massachusetts National Cemetery at Bourne. They earn $5 back for their mission with each $15 wreath sponsored through their group. To learn more, or sponsor a wreath to support their efforts, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MA0162p.

Sword and Pen is produced by Military Veterans in Journalism, a professional nonprofit that builds a community for veterans supporting their career growth and advocates for diversifying newsrooms through hiring and promoting more veterans. The show is hosted by Lori King and Drew Lawrence and can be heard Mondays at 10 am, Saturdays at 8 pm, and again Sundays at 7 pm (ET).

Jeff Pierce, Director of Broadcast and Media Partnerships for Wreaths Across America said, "We are excited to complement our programming with even more veteran-centric content. As a 'Voice for America's Veterans', the addition of this new programming provides a broader selection of content designed to inform and provide resources for our Veterans. As Wreaths Across America Radio continues to support and further the mission of Wreaths Across America, we are always looking for more content like this that will continue to help veterans-related organizations with their mission."

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be on Saturday, December 17, 2022. To find a location near you to volunteer or to sponsor a wreath for placement, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays a variety of music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the core of the stream. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday morning from 6 am to 10 am ET, along with a variety of special programs that support the mission.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org .

Interviews are available with Wreaths Across America Radio and partners upon request.

