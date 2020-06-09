Wrench-A-Part to Give Away Four BBQ Grills in Summer 2020 Contest

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of grilling season, Wrench-A-Part locations are each running contests for their customers to win a free bbq grill to celebrate.

All customers who sell a vehicle to one of the participating Wrench-A-Part locations during the month of June will be entered into that location's grill giveaway.

Austin, Belton, Lubbock and San Antonio Locations are all participating and each one is giving away a free grill.

"Everyone loves grilling season and we want to give bonus opportunities to our customers so that they can enjoy!" says Wrench-A-Part Marketing Manager Amy Kelly.

Winners will be chosen on July 1st, just in time for a 4th of July cookout!

"I like that they think of special things to give to customers. It is thoughtful and a blessing to the winners," says Wrench-A-Part Customer Mike Cruz.

About Wrench-A-Part

Wrench-A-Part Used Auto Parts: Large Selection, Low Prices, & Clean Professional Atmosphere.

We at Wrench-A-Part strive to provide the absolute lowest prices and largest selection on used auto parts in the area, while providing a clean professional atmosphere. We have implemented key elements to the process that should make finding the used auto part you need as simple as possible, while providing the necessary equipment—free of charge—to help you locate and acquire the used auto part you need. Visit us at: http://www.WrenchAPart.com

