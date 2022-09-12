Wright® Brand Celebrates 100 Years of Bacon in the Place Where it all Started

The one-day bacon-themed celebration will celebrate Vernon, Texas, the town that has made possible 100 years of real-wood smoked bacon

VERNON, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Brand knows there's no place like home. That's why the brand is celebrating its centennial anniversary in the place where it all started–Vernon, Texas. To mark the milestone, the brand is honoring the community with a one-day bacon festival on September 16, 2022, during which Vernon will be officially renamed Bacon City, USA, for the weekend.

The Bacon City, USA festival will commemorate 100 years since Roy Wright and Fay Eggleston mastered the creation of a thicker, fuller-flavored slice of bacon. From the inception of Wright Brand Bacon in the back of their family's small grocery store, the Vernon community has supported the brand every step of the way, helping to show the world what real bacon should taste like.

"As we celebrate 100 years of Wright Brand, it was important for us as a business to go back to our roots where we were founded and maintain a critical presence in Vernon, Texas," said Cal Tharp, senior brand manager for Wright Brand. "We're excited to recognize our founding community as Bacon City, USA and we look forward to celebrating with our neighbors during the event."

Wright Brand will kick off the celebration on September 16 in partnership with local businesses by introducing a variety of bacon-centric offerings in stores along the newly named main street, The Bacon Strip. These small businesses will offer patrons experiences like the bacon manicure at KCM Nails, a Kevin Bacon Film Festival at Vernon Plaza Movie Theater, bacon bourbon barbeque sauce from LMW Grilling, bacon dog treats from Ducky's Doggie Delights, and a bacon souvenir shop at CMC Décor. For a complete list of events visit BaconCityUSA.com.

"My relatives would be so thrilled that Wright brand continues to produce the outstanding bacon that customers love," said Dan Wright, member of the Wright family. "We would not have made this 100th year anniversary if it had not been for the dedicated effort from all of the current and past Wright Team Members over these many years and the community of Vernon - they made it possible and they deserve the credit and thanks from all of us."

Wright Brand's newly appointed Mayor of Bacon City, USA will attend the festivities and will be formally inducted as mayor for the weekend.

To learn more about Wright Brand's 100th anniversary visit WrightBrand.com or follow along with #Wright100 and visit the brand @WrightBrand on Instagram, and @WrightBacon on Twitter.

About Wright® Brand

Rich in both tradition and flavor, the bold taste of Wright Brand bacon has been savored since Roy Wright and Fay Eggleston handcrafted their first batch in 1922. It's a history of doing things a certain way, and one we don't plan on changing. Wright Brand bacon including Hickory, Applewood, Double Smoked and Maple offerings are all hand-selected, hand-trimmed and 100% wood smoked to impart deliciously and uncompromising rich flavors. It's thick cut Bacon the Wright Way®. For more information on Wright Brand, including product offerings and delicious bacon recipe ideas, visit WrightBrand.com.

